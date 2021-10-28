Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twins with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting twins with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez. File Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a dad of six. The 36-year-old Portuguese professional soccer player is expecting twins with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez. Advertisement

Ronaldo shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Rodríguez lying in bed while holding up a sonogram.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," he captioned the post. "Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

Advertisement

Ronaldo's soccer team, Manchester United, was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Ronaldo also included a picture of his four other children: son Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4, and daughter Alana, 3. Alana is Ronaldo's daughter with Rodríguez.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together since 2016, according to TMZ.

Ronaldo shared a photo from his family vacation in July.

"It's time to rest with my loves," he wrote.

Advertisement