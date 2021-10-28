'Apex Legends': Assassin Ash joins the battle in new trailer

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Ruthless assassin Ash steps onto the battlefield in a new gameplay trailer for the latest season of Apex Legends titled Escape.

Ash uses her sword to cut down foes and scans death boxes to find other enemies in the clip released on Thursday.

The trailer also highlights Ash's Arc Snare ability, which can damage and tether other players together for easier kills.

Ash's Ultimate ability named Phase Breach, tears open a one-way portal that teleports Ash to a targeted location.

The killer robot, whose human consciousness is still trapped inside, additionally carries around a pet rat who will crawl along her sword.

Ash arrives in Apex Legends with along the new Escape season starting on Tuesday. Escape includes a new island map named Storm Point and a new weapon, the C.A.R. SMG.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC.