Entertainment News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 12:20 PM

'F9,' 'This is Us,' Justin Bieber lead 2021 People's Choice Awards nominees

By Wade Sheridan
"F9: The Fast Saga" stars, left to right, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson, appear backstage during the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2017. The film earned eight nominations at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- NBC and E! announced on Wednesday the nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards, with F9: The Fast Saga, This is Us and Justin Bieber leading the pack.

F9: The Fast Saga leads all film categories with eight nominations including The Movie of 2021 and Action Movie of 2021. Black Widow and Coming 2 America each received six nominations.

This is Us has a leading six nominations in the television categories including The Show of 2021. Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Loki, Outer Banks, Ted Lasso and WandaVision each earned four.

Bieber leads all music categories with 10 nominations including The Male Artist of 2021. Lil Nas X comes in second with six nominations followed by Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat with five.

Dwayne Johnson is nominated for The Social Star of 2021 along with Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D'Amelio, Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X.

A full list of nominees can be found on E!'s official website.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees through Nov. 17 online and on Twitter.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air live on E! and NBC on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. EDT.

