Oct. 27, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Ivan Reitman, Kelly Osbourne

By UPI Staff
Ivan Reitman attends the world premiere of "Father Figures" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on December 13, 2017. The filmmaker turns 27 on October 27. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Dutch humanist Erasmus in 1469

-- English explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Italian violin virtuoso Niccolo Paganini in 1782

-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811

-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858

UPI File Photo

-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872

-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908

-- Longtime Tonight Show producer/director Fred de Cordova in 1910

-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911

-- Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in 1914

-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922

-- Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923

-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932

-- Comedian John Cleese in 1939 (age 82)

-- Country singer Lee Greenwood in 1943 (age 78)

File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

-- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 76)

-- Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946 (age 75)

-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 68)

-- Singer Simon Le Bon in 1958 (age 63)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 58)

-- Rock musician Scott Weiland in 1967

-- Author Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 46)

-- Television personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 28)

