Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Ivan Reitman, Kelly Osbourne

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Dutch humanist Erasmus in 1469
-- English explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728
-- Italian violin virtuoso Niccolo Paganini in 1782
-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811
-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858
-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872
-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908
-- Longtime Tonight Show producer/director Fred de Cordova in 1910
-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911
-- Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in 1914
-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922
-- Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923
-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932
-- Comedian John Cleese in 1939 (age 82)
-- Country singer Lee Greenwood in 1943 (age 78)
-- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 76)
-- Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946 (age 75)
-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 71)
-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 69)
-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 68)
-- Singer Simon Le Bon in 1958 (age 63)
-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 58)
-- Rock musician Scott Weiland in 1967
-- Author Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 46)
-- Television personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 37)
-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 28)