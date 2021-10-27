Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 9:27 AM

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix is 'more open' to marriage

By Annie Martin

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix says she is "more open" to marriage under certain conditions.

The 36-year-old television personality appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where shared her thoughts on marriage following her co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss' engagement.

Advertisement

Madix has been dating her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval for nearly eight years but has been vocal in the past about not wanting to get married.

On WWHL, Madix was asked if she's reconsidered her stance after being moved by Kennedy's proposal.

"I think the big thing for me is that I'm not really into the whole fanfare of it," Madix said of weddings. "It's really more about the two people, so if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it."

"I just don't want it to be a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that [expletive]," she added.

Madix and Sandoval previously discussed the prospect on The Tamron Hall Show in May 2020 after buying a house together.

"I don't think it's something that we're planning on doing anytime soon," Sandoval said. "It's just not something we really feel like we need. We just got into a thirty-year commitment with this house."

Advertisement

Vanderpump Rules is in its eighth season on Bravo.

Read More

James Kennedy on Lala Kent, Randall Emmett split rumors: 'I wish them the best' 'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss get engaged Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series
TV // 10 minutes ago
'Hellbound': Netflix teases monsters in Korean horror series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Jeremy Renner says comic books served as the 'basis' for 'Hawkeye' series
TV // 42 minutes ago
Jeremy Renner says comic books served as the 'basis' for 'Hawkeye' series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner discussed his upcoming "Hawkeye" series coming to Disney+ while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho is Spike Spiegel in poster for Netflix series
TV // 45 minutes ago
'Cowboy Bebop': John Cho is Spike Spiegel in poster for Netflix series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix released a poster and trailer for its live-action "Cowboy Bebop" starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.
Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 hour ago
Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon play 'What's Behind Me?' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore joined Jimmy Fallon to play "What's Behind Me?" on "The Tonight Show."
Olivia Rodrigo says songwriting is a 'therapeutic way to talk about feelings'
TV // 2 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo says songwriting is a 'therapeutic way to talk about feelings'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo discussed songwriting and meeting Alanis Morissette while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'NXT: Halloween Havoc': Tommaso Ciampa keeps title, Mandy Rose wins big
TV // 3 hours ago
'NXT: Halloween Havoc': Tommaso Ciampa keeps title, Mandy Rose wins big
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defended his title against rising star Bron Breakker at WWE "NXT: Halloween Havoc."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Ivan Reitman, Kelly Osbourne
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Ivan Reitman, Kelly Osbourne
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Ivan Reitman turns 75 and television personality Kelly Osbourne turns 37, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 27.
'Dune: Part 2' officially greenlit
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Dune: Part 2' officially greenlit
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Legenday Pictures tweeted Tuesday that "Dune: Part 2" has been greenlit. "Dune: Part 2" opened Oct. 22 in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max.
Critics Choice Awards to air on CW and TBS in January
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Critics Choice Awards to air on CW and TBS in January
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The CW and TBS announced Tuesday that they will simulcast the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 9 on both networks.
'RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar' mobile game launches for iOS, Android devices
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar' mobile game launches for iOS, Android devices
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A new mobile game based on "RuPaul's Drag Race," titled "RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar," has been released for iOS and Android devices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
'The Unforgivable' trailer shows Sandra Bullock seek redemption
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
Julia Louis-Dreyfus to star in 'Beth and Don' from Nicole Holofcener
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
'Happy Valley': BBC One series to return for third and final season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement