'America's Next Top Model' alum Allison Harvard marries at ranch wedding

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Former America's Next Top Model contestant Allison Harvard is a married woman.

The 33-year-old model recently married Jeremy Burke at Higuera Ranch in California.

Harvard confirmed the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos from her wedding.

"I love you so much @jeremyburke," she captioned the post. "We have the most amazing family and friends and it was truly the best day of my life."

Burke posted on his own account, calling the wedding "the most beautiful day of my life."

Harvard and Burke celebrated their seven-year anniversary as a couple in September.

"I just love you so much and I can't wait to marry you. I'm so excited to start this next chapter together and I can't wait to call you ~my husband~," Harvard wrote on Instagram.

"These last 7 years have been such an adventure and I've learned so much from you," she said. "You're my favorite person in the world and I'm so happy you're in my life. I love our little family."

Harvard was the runner-up in America's Next Top Model Season 12, which aired in 2009, and America's Next Top Model: All Stars, which broadcast in 2011.