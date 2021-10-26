Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 26, 2021 / 9:56 AM

'America's Next Top Model' alum Allison Harvard marries at ranch wedding

By Annie Martin

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Former America's Next Top Model contestant Allison Harvard is a married woman.

The 33-year-old model recently married Jeremy Burke at Higuera Ranch in California.

Advertisement

Harvard confirmed the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos from her wedding.

"I love you so much @jeremyburke," she captioned the post. "We have the most amazing family and friends and it was truly the best day of my life."

Advertisement

Burke posted on his own account, calling the wedding "the most beautiful day of my life."

Harvard and Burke celebrated their seven-year anniversary as a couple in September.

"I just love you so much and I can't wait to marry you. I'm so excited to start this next chapter together and I can't wait to call you ~my husband~," Harvard wrote on Instagram.

"These last 7 years have been such an adventure and I've learned so much from you," she said. "You're my favorite person in the world and I'm so happy you're in my life. I love our little family."

Harvard was the runner-up in America's Next Top Model Season 12, which aired in 2009, and America's Next Top Model: All Stars, which broadcast in 2011.

Read More

Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes split after 'Bachelorette' finale Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
TV // 26 minutes ago
Bruce Springsteen on Barack Obama: 'I thought he had the wrong number'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen discussed his friendship with former President Barack Obama while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes split after 'Bachelorette' finale
Entertainment News // 37 minutes ago
Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes split after 'Bachelorette' finale
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes ended their engagement two months after the Season 17 finale.
Dave Chappelle speaks out on Netflix controversy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Dave Chappelle speaks out on Netflix controversy
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Dave Chappelle has spoken out about the controversy surrounding his Netflix special "The Closer" regarding comments he made about the transgender community.
Peacock orders 'Missing' series from David E. Kelley
TV // 2 hours ago
Peacock orders 'Missing' series from David E. Kelley
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock said it has ordered to series, "The Missing," with David E. Kelley as showrunner, writer and executive producer.
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins becomes No. 1 contender
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins becomes No. 1 contender
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins became the No. 1 contender for Big E's WWE Championship after winning a brutal ladder match on "Raw."
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
TV // 3 hours ago
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "The Mummy" and "Doom Patrol" actor Brendan Fraser has signed on to play a villain in the upcoming HBO Max movie, "Batgirl."
'Good Place' creator Michael Schur working on new comedy for IMDb TV
TV // 3 hours ago
'Good Place' creator Michael Schur working on new comedy for IMDb TV
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- IMDb TV announced it ordered to series "Primo," a single-camera comedy from "The Good Place" creator Michael Schur and author Shea Serrano.
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 3 hours ago
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Kenya Moore and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Justine Bateman: 'Violet' is 'film I wish I'd seen at 19'
NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Justine Bateman says she wrote and directed "Violet," about an accomplished female movie producer's crippling insecurity, because it is the kind of film she would have found inspiring when she was younger.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Dylan McDermott, Seth MacFarlane
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Dylan McDermott, Seth MacFarlane
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Dylan McDermott turns 60 and actor Seth MacFarlane turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 26.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins
Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' movie
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Kenya Moore eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement