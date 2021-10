Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Dylan McDermott, Seth MacFarlane

Dylan McDermott arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix premiere of "The Politician" on September 26, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on October 26. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900

-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906

-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919

-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942

-- Author Pat Conroy in 1945

-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 76)

-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 75)

-- Former first lady/Sen./Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 74)

-- Rock musician Keith Strickland in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 67)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 65)

-- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 60)

-- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 58)

-- Singer Natalie Merchant in 1963 (age 58)

-- Country singer Keith Urban in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 44)

-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 19)