Oct. 25, 2021 / 12:58 PM

WWE sets 2022 pay-per-view schedule starting with 'Day 1' on New Year's Day

By Wade Sheridan

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- WWE has released the schedule for every pay-per-view event taking place in 2022, starting with the Day 1 show on New Year's Day.

The schedule also shows that WWE is moving a majority of their pay-per-view shows to Saturday as opposed to Sunday.

Day 1 will happen live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Royal Rumble is happening on Jan. 29, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

WrestleMania 38 will be taking place over two nights on April 2 and April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. SummerSlam will take place on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville while Survivor Series will take place Nov. 26 at TD Garden in Boston.

WWE will also be presenting additional pay-per-view shows in February and October that will be announced at a later date.

"Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them," WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan said in a statement.

The full 2022 pay-per-view schedule for WWE

Jan. 1 -- Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Jan. 29 -- Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo.

April 2 and April 3 -- WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

May 8 -- Untitled pay-per-view at Dunkin' Donuts Center at Providence, R.I.

June 5 -- Untitled pay-per-view at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Ill.

July 2 -- Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

July 30 -- SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 3 or Sept. 4 -- Untitled pay-per-view at TBD location

Nov. 26 -- Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

