Entertainment News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 9:50 AM

Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg celebrate birth of twins

By Annie Martin
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg recently welcomed twins.
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg recently welcomed twins. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are new parents.

The 37-year-old actress and 43-year-old actor recently welcomed twins, Greenberg announced Sunday on Instagram.

Greenberg shared a video of himself smiling for the camera as his babies rested on his chest.

"We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung," he captioned the post.

Chung responded in the comments with two heart emojis. She also shared Greenberg's post on her Instagram Stories.

Chung and Greenberg got engaged in December 2013 and married in Santa Monica in October 2015.

Chung said on Instagram in March 2019 that she was moving forward with the process of freezing her eggs.

"I have the best life partner a person could ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I'm just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that's ok. It's ok to be unsure when the time is right," she said.

Chung came to fame on the MTV reality series The Real World: San Diego and has since played Mulan on Once Upon a Time and Ji-Ah on Lovecraft Country. Greenberg portrayed Ben on The Mindy Project and Jake on One Tree Hill.

J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
Music // 32 minutes ago
J Balvin apologizes for 'Perra' music video: 'That's not who I am'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- J Balvin addressed criticism of his "Perra" music video, in which Black women were portrayed as dogs.
'Dr. Brain': Lee Sun-kyun explores other people's memories in new trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Dr. Brain': Lee Sun-kyun explores other people's memories in new trailer
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Lee Sun-kyun stars as a genius neuroscientist who can navigate through other people's memories in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ drama, "Dr. Brain."
Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie brought her daughters Zahara and Shiloh to the Rome Film Festival premiere of her movie "Eternals."
'Treat': Kiernan Shipka says she 'dug deep' to voice podcast
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Treat': Kiernan Shipka says she 'dug deep' to voice podcast
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Kiernan Shipka stars in the feature-length podcast "Treat" and tells UPI the lengths she went to to make her voice tell the story. Shipka also previews her "Riverdale" appearance as Sabrina.
Snoop Dogg pays tribute to late mother: 'Thank u for having me'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Snoop Dogg pays tribute to late mother: 'Thank u for having me'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg paid homage to his mother, Beverly Tate, on Instagram. She died on Sunday at the age of 70.
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Stars of "Friends," including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, are paid homage to co-star James Michael Tyler on social media following his death.
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating author and surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle, on what would have been their 127th birthday.
Stars of '4400' reboot say time travel series lets them reflect on history
TV // 8 hours ago
Stars of '4400' reboot say time travel series lets them reflect on history
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "4400" stars Brittany Adebumola and TL Thompson discuss their characters, pulled from historical eras and returned to modern day 2021.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Craig Robinson, Chad Smith
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Craig Robinson, Chad Smith
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Craig Robinson turns 50 and drummer Chad Smith turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 25.
James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- James Michael Tyler, best known for playing lovelorn barista Gunther on the sitcom "Friends," has died of prostate cancer. He was 59.
