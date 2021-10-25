Trending
Oct. 25, 2021 / 11:49 AM

'Halo Infinite': Master Chief starts a new journey in gameplay overview trailer

By Wade Sheridan

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Master Chief embarks on a new adventure on the mysterious Zeta Halo world in the new gameplay overview trailer for Halo Infinite.

The clip, released on Monday, details what players can do in the first-person shooter including the ability to instantly call for vehicles and give upgrades to Master Chief.

Players will be exploring the vast Zeta Halo ring world where they will have the freedom to tackle missions and objectives any way they choose.

Master Chief is battling alien threat The Banished on Zeta Halo and is trying to find out what happened to his A.I. counterpart Cortana following the events of 2015's Halo 5: Guardians.

Master Chief gains a new A.I. companion named The Weapon and fights The Banished using a variety of new weapons and vehicles.

Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC on Dec. 8.

A television series based on the Halo video games is heading to Paramount+ in 2022. Pablo Schreiber will portray Master Chief.

