Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Craig Robinson, Chad Smith

Craig Robinson attends the screening of "Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on September 5. The actor turns 50 on October 25. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss in 1825

-- French composer Georges Bizet in 1838

-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864

-- Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in 1881

-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910

-- Country comedian Minnie Pearl in 1912

-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 93)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940 (age 81)

-- Author Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 80)

-- Pop singer Helen Reddy in 1941

-- Rock singer Jon Anderson in 1944 (age 77)

-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 73)

-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 73)

-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 65)

Advertisement

-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 64)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Chad Smith in 1961 (age 60)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 58)

-- Comedian Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 50)

-- Violinist Midori Goto in 1971 (age 50)

-- Singer Katy Perry in 1984 (age 37)

-- Singer Ciara in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 32)