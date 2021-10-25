Angelina Jolie, daughters Zahara and Shiloh attend 'Eternals' premiere

Angelina Jolie (C) and daughters Zahara (L) and Shiloh attend the Rome Film Festival premiere of "Eternals" on Sunday. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie brought two special guests to the Rome Film Festival premiere of her movie Eternals. The 46-year-old actress and her daughters Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, attended the event Sunday in Rome, Italy.

Jolie held her daughters' hands as they walked the red carpet at the premiere. Jolie wore a strapless silver dress, with Zahara in a white and gold gown and Shiloh in a black mini dress.

Zahara and Shiloh are Jolie's daughters with her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt. The pair also have four other children: sons Maddox, 20, and Pax, 17, and twin son and daughter Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Jolie attended the Los Angeles premiere with Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne last week.

The actress plays Thena in Eternals, a new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that centers on the Eternals, a race of long-lived humans with superpowers.

Jolie previously told People that her children were excited about her role in the film.

"What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun," she said.

Eternals co-stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek, and opens in theaters Nov. 5.

