Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Drake, Kevin Kline

Drake appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion,” during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. The musician turns 35 on October 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Journalist Sarah Josepha Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," in 1788

-- Attorney Belva Lockwood, the first woman candidate for U.S. president, in 1830

-- Cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, in 1915

-- Football Hall of Fame member Y.A. Tittle in 1926

-- Entertainer J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in 1930

-- Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman in 1936 (age 85)

-- Actor David Nelson in 1936

-- Actor F. Murray Abraham in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor Kevin Kline in 1947 (age 74)

-- Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume in 1948 (age 73)

-- Singer Monica Arnold in 1980 (age 41)

-- Model Tila Tequila, born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, in 1981 (age 40)

-- Pop singer Adrienne Bailon in 1983 (age 38)

-- Singer Drake Graham in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Oliver Jackson Cohen in 1986 (age 35)

-- American Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Charlie White in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor David Castañeda in 1989 (age 32)