Entertainment News
Oct. 23, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Ang Lee, Amandla Stenberg

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Ang Lee, Amandla Stenberg
Ang Lee attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 6, 2019. The director turns 67 on October 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835

-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman, for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925

-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 86)

-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940 (age 81)

-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 67)

-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 65)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 64)

-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 62)

-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 62)

-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 59)

-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 45)

-- Rocker Matt Shultz in 1983 (age 38)

-- Author/television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 37)

-- Singer Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 27)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 23)

