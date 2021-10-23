Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Ang Lee, Amandla Stenberg

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835
-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman, for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869
-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873
-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893
-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905
-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925
-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 86)
-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940 (age 81)
-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942
-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 67)
-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 65)
-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 64)
-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 62)
-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 62)
-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 59)
-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 52)
-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 49)
-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 45)
-- Rocker Matt Shultz in 1983 (age 38)
-- Author/television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 37)
-- Singer Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 36)
-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 35)
-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 27)
-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 26)
-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 23)