Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Shaggy, Jeff Goldblum

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Shaggy, Jeff Goldblum
Shaggy appears backstage with his award for Best Reggae Album for "44/876," during the 61st annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. The musician turns 53 on October 22. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in 1811

-- Actor Sarah Bernhardt in 1844

-- Comic actor Curly Howard of The Three Stooges in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jimmie Foxx in 1907

-- Actor Joan Fontaine in 1917

-- English author Doris Lessing, winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature, in 1919

-- Psychologist/LSD advocate Timothy Leary in 1920

-- Artist Robert Rauschenberg in 1925

-- Civil rights activist Bobby Seale in 1936 (age 85)

-- Actor Derek Jacobi in 1938 (age 83)

-- Actor Christopher Lloyd in 1938 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tony Roberts in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor Annette Funicello in 1942

-- Actor Catherine Deneuve in 1943 (age 78)

-- Writer Deepak Chopra in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Jeff Goldblum in 1952 (age 69)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Advertisement

-- Champion skater Brian Boitano in 1963 (age 58)

-- Rapper Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, in 1968 (age 53)

-- Film producer Spike Jonze in 1969 (age 52)

-- Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson 1975 (age 46)

-- Musician Zac Hanson in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Jonathan Lipnicki in 1990 (age 31)

-- Rapper 21 Savage, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, in 1992 (age 29)

-- Rapper Roddy Ricch, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., in 1998 (age 23)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

'The Tender Bar': Ben Affleck is a father figure to Tye Sheridan in new trailer

Latest Headlines

Lizzy Caplan: 'Inside Job' makes conspiracies 'funny and fun' again
TV // 17 minutes ago
Lizzy Caplan: 'Inside Job' makes conspiracies 'funny and fun' again
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix animated comedy "Inside Job" follows a secret organization responsible for perpetuating government conspiracies -- a subject star Lizzy Caplan says has recently "taken on a more sinister flare."
WWE 'Crown Jewel': Roman Reigns retains Universal title, Becky Lynch wins big
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
WWE 'Crown Jewel': Roman Reigns retains Universal title, Becky Lynch wins big
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against his longtime rival Brock Lesnar at WWE "Crown Jewel" on Thursday.
Apple renews 'Mythic Quest' for 2 more seasons
TV // 12 hours ago
Apple renews 'Mythic Quest' for 2 more seasons
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has renewed "Mythic Quest" for Seasons 3 and 4, with the third season coming in 2022.
f(x)'s Luna shares 'Madonna' dance performance video
Music // 13 hours ago
f(x)'s Luna shares 'Madonna' dance performance video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star Luna released a choreography video for her solo single "Madonna."
'The Princess Switch 3' trailer: Vanessa Hudgens searches for stolen relic
Movies // 13 hours ago
'The Princess Switch 3' trailer: Vanessa Hudgens searches for stolen relic
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star," a new film featuring Vanessa Hudgens in triple roles, is coming to Netflix in November.
Olivia Rodrigo trespasses, takes a swim in 'Traitor' music video
Music // 13 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo trespasses, takes a swim in 'Traitor' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released a music video for "Traitor," the fourth single from her album "Sour."
'King Richard' trailer questions Will Smith's coaching, parenting
Movies // 14 hours ago
'King Richard' trailer questions Will Smith's coaching, parenting
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a new trailer for "King Richard" on Thursday. Extended clips show sports agents and coaches questioning Richard Williams' (Will Smith) management of his daughters.
'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer celebrates 'incredible journey' on show
TV // 14 hours ago
'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer celebrates 'incredible journey' on show
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Jesse Spencer, who plays Captain Matthew Casey on "Chicago Fire," reflected and thanked fans after 10 seasons on the NBC series.
'Ambulance' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's heist goes wrong
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Ambulance' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's heist goes wrong
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Ambulance," a new action-thriller directed by Michael Bay and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, will open in theaters in February.
Leslie Grossman says adoption has been a 'life-affirming experience'
TV // 15 hours ago
Leslie Grossman says adoption has been a 'life-affirming experience'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Leslie Grossman discussed being adopted and adopting her daughter Goldie while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya: 'Dune' roles reflect teenage struggles
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya: 'Dune' roles reflect teenage struggles
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
Meghan McCain says she was 'bullied' out of job at 'The View'
Meghan McCain says she was 'bullied' out of job at 'The View'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement