Oct. 21, 2021 / 12:58 PM

WWE 'Crown Jewel': Edge, Seth Rollins go to war inside Hell in a Cell

By Wade Sheridan

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Edge and his bitter rival Seth Rollins went to battle inside the Hell in a Cell structure Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel.

The event is taking place live from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE kicked things off by lighting multiple fireworks around the arena. Camels were also placed by the entranceway to the ring.

Edge vs. Rollins was the first match of the event. Both competitors were locked inside the red Hell in a Cell structure, which is a giant steel cage with a roof.

The two rivals immediately started to trade punches before a chair was brought into the ring. Edge broke off the chair leg to use as a weapon. Rollins then gained the advantage and started punishing Edge with the chair.

Rollins used the chair leg to strike Edge right in the eye. The Visionary set up a table outside the ring and went to the top rope. Edge was able to recover and pushed Rollins off the top rope, sending him head first into the cage before Rollins crashed landed through a table.

Edge and Rollins also used the steel steps and introduced a ladder into the battle. Rollins was able to perform a Sunset Flip from the ladder and sent Edge through a table. Rollins then started to torture Edge and delivered multiple Superkicks.

Rollins wrapped a chain around his foot and delivered his fourth Superkick. Rollins placed Edge's head on a steel chair and attempted the Curb Stomp before Edge escaped it by hitting Rollins below the belt with the chair.

The Rated R Superstar applied the Crossface submission hold using a wrench, but stopped to place his enemy's head on a chair. Edge then performed the Curb Stomp and pinned Rollins to win the violent match.

Other matches set for Crown Jewel include Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion Big E defending his title against Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair and Hall of Famer Goldberg facing Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match.

