Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 9:27 AM

Meghan McCain says she was 'bullied' out of job at 'The View'

By Annie Martin
Meghan McCain says she was 'bullied' out of job at 'The View'
Meghan McCain discussed her exit from "The View" ahead of the release of her tell-all audio memoir, "Bad Republican." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Former The View co-host Meghan McCain says she was "bullied" out of her job on the show.

The 36-year-old television personality discussed her exit from The View on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live ahead of the release of her tell-all audio memoir, Bad Republican.

Advertisement

McCain left The View in August after four seasons. On WWHL, McCain was asked about her conflicts with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg and if she expects to hear from them after the book.

"You know, I really -- I think the stuff with Whoopi has been really blown up. I have nothing but respect," McCain said.

"I adore Whoopi and I love her. I think things went off the rails, and I was trying to give context to my experience leaving," she added of her memoir. "I adore Whoopi. She's an American icon. I have more love for her than anything else. I just wanted to explain myself and the things that happened."

McCain was then asked if she takes any responsibility for the alleged "toxicity" on The View.

Advertisement

"Yeah, you know, that's a really interesting question. Only one person was bullied out of their job and doesn't work there anymore," she said.

In her memoir, McCain, the daughter of late Republican senator John McCain, said her treatment as the "resident conservative" on The View "made it impossible" for her to stay. She said she experienced "direct and purposeful hostility" before her exit and called the environment of the show "toxic."

On WWHL, McCain also weighed in on the COVID-19 scare at The View. Host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro were pulled from the show moments before an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris in September but later said their tests were a false positive.

Read More

Meghan McCain to release 'intimate and raw' new memoir Meghan McCain exits 'The View': 'This has been a really wild ride' Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021

Latest Headlines

'Uncharted': Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg hunt for treasure in new trailer
Movies // 25 minutes ago
'Uncharted': Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg hunt for treasure in new trailer
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tom Holland brings video game character Nathan Drake to life in the new trailer for Sony's upcoming film adaptation of "Uncharted."
Chris Stapleton postpones more shows due to laryngitis
Music // 35 minutes ago
Chris Stapleton postpones more shows due to laryngitis
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Country music singer Chris Stapleton rescheduled three more dates on his "All-American Road Show" tour in order to remain on vocal rest.
Coldplay performs 'Human Heart' with We Are King, Jacob Collier on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Coldplay performs 'Human Heart' with We Are King, Jacob Collier on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Coldplay took the stage with We Are King and Jacob Collier for a performance of their song "Human Heart" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the 55th annual CMA Awards
Music // 1 hour ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the 55th annual CMA Awards
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen and the Brothers Osborne have signed on to perform at the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 10.
BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
TV // 1 hour ago
BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has released the first images from its upcoming miniseries, "Inside Man."
Issa Rae recalls advice given for 'Insecure' finale: 'Don't 'Game of Thrones' it'
TV // 1 hour ago
Issa Rae recalls advice given for 'Insecure' finale: 'Don't 'Game of Thrones' it'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Issa Rae discussed ending her HBO series "Insecure" with its fifth and final season while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
BET renews Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' for Season 4
TV // 2 hours ago
BET renews Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' for Season 4
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- BET has renewed Tyler Perry's drama, "Sistas," for a fourth season.
H.E.R. performs 'For Anyone' on 'The Late Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
H.E.R. performs 'For Anyone' on 'The Late Show'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- H.E.R. performed her single "For Anyone" on "The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "The Harder They Fall," "Cowboy Bebop," "Red Notice," "Tiger King 2" and "Narcos: Mexico" Season 3 are headed to Netflix.
PlayStation's 'God of War' coming to PC on Jan. 14
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
PlayStation's 'God of War' coming to PC on Jan. 14
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- PlayStation exclusive title "God of War" from 2018 is coming to PC for the first time on Jan. 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Chris Ayres, 'Dragon Ball' voice actor, dead at 56
Chris Ayres, 'Dragon Ball' voice actor, dead at 56
James Kennedy on Lala Kent, Randall Emmett split rumors: 'I wish them the best'
James Kennedy on Lala Kent, Randall Emmett split rumors: 'I wish them the best'
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement