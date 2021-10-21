Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 11:41 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow feels 'so grateful' for 'dream man' Brad Falchuk

By Annie Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow feels 'so grateful' for 'dream man' Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow (L) discussed her marriage to Brad Falchuk and her lasting friendship with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling grateful for her husband and "dream man," producer Brad Falchuk.

The 49-year-old actress and entrepreneur discussed her marriage to Falchuk and her lasting friendship with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, during Thursday's episode of Today.

"I just feel so grateful," Paltrow said of Falchuk. "The quality of our communication and our friendship is really thrilling, and I think wonderful for people who had a marriage or relationship that didn't work out to understand that it's really possible to meet your dream man halfway through your life."

Paltrow and Falchuk married in September 2018. Falchuk posted a loving tribute to Paltrow on her birthday in September.

"Today is Gwyneth's birthday. So today we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserves to be celebrated it's you, Gwyneth. Happy birthday," he wrote.

Paltrow was previously married to Martin from 2003 to 2016 and has two children, daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with her ex.

On Today, Paltrow said she is happy she and Martin were able to "keep the family" after their split.

"I feel really grateful that I had a partner who was willing to do that with me," she said. "Chris and I are family, we always will be. We're very good friends, he's like my brother. I'm so grateful for him and for having given me these kids."

Paltrow discusses relationships and sexual wellness in her new Netflix series Sex, Love & goop, which premiered Thursday.

