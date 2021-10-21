Freida Pinto says she married Cory Tran

Freida Pinto said she quietly eloped with Cory Tran. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Freida Pinto is a married woman. The 37-year-old actress said on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she quietly eloped with her partner, Cory Tran.

Pinto was discussing Tran's "beautiful proposal" when host Kelly Clarkson asked her how wedding planning was going.

"We're already married," Pinto said. "It's a very romantic story, if you must know."

"Of course, when we got engaged we thought we'd have this most magical wedding," she added. "I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."

Pinto said she and Tran decided "one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim and just get married."

"Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want to get stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect!" she said. "We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."

Pinto and Tran were first introduced by actor Aaron Paul, Pinto's The Path co-star and Tran's friend. The couple got engaged in November 2019 on Tran's 33rd birthday.

Pinto and Tran announced in June that they are expecting their first child in the fall.

Pinto played Vera on The Path and is also known for the films Slumdog Millionaire and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.