Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 11:01 AM

Freida Pinto says she married Cory Tran

By Annie Martin
Freida Pinto says she married Cory Tran
Freida Pinto said she quietly eloped with Cory Tran. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Freida Pinto is a married woman.

The 37-year-old actress said on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she quietly eloped with her partner, Cory Tran.

Advertisement

Pinto was discussing Tran's "beautiful proposal" when host Kelly Clarkson asked her how wedding planning was going.

"We're already married," Pinto said. "It's a very romantic story, if you must know."

"Of course, when we got engaged we thought we'd have this most magical wedding," she added. "I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."

Pinto said she and Tran decided "one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim and just get married."

"Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want to get stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect!" she said. "We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."

Advertisement

Pinto and Tran were first introduced by actor Aaron Paul, Pinto's The Path co-star and Tran's friend. The couple got engaged in November 2019 on Tran's 33rd birthday.

Pinto and Tran announced in June that they are expecting their first child in the fall.

Pinto played Vera on The Path and is also known for the films Slumdog Millionaire and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Read More

'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot Meghan McCain says she was 'bullied' out of job at 'The View' Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Gwyneth Paltrow feels 'so grateful' for 'dream man' Brad Falchuk
Entertainment News // 17 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow feels 'so grateful' for 'dream man' Brad Falchuk
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow discussed her marriage to Brad Falchuk and her lasting friendship with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, George Blagden bring history to life with new tour app
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, George Blagden bring history to life with new tour app
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Lost" alum Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and "Vikings" actor George Blagden can now be seen and heard guiding tours in Rome via a free mobile app.
'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Red Notice," a new action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is coming to Netflix in November.
'Uncharted': Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg hunt for treasure in new trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Uncharted': Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg hunt for treasure in new trailer
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tom Holland brings video game character Nathan Drake to life in the new trailer for Sony's upcoming film adaptation of "Uncharted."
Chris Stapleton postpones more shows due to laryngitis
Music // 2 hours ago
Chris Stapleton postpones more shows due to laryngitis
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Country music singer Chris Stapleton rescheduled three more dates on his "All-American Road Show" tour in order to remain on vocal rest.
Meghan McCain says she was 'bullied' out of job at 'The View'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Meghan McCain says she was 'bullied' out of job at 'The View'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain discussed her exit from "The View" ahead of the release of her tell-all audio memoir, "Bad Republican."
Coldplay performs 'Human Heart' with We Are King, Jacob Collier on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Coldplay performs 'Human Heart' with We Are King, Jacob Collier on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Coldplay took the stage with We Are King and Jacob Collier for a performance of their song "Human Heart" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the 55th annual CMA Awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce to perform at the 55th annual CMA Awards
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen and the Brothers Osborne have signed on to perform at the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 10.
BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
TV // 2 hours ago
BBC offers first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci in 'Inside Man'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has released the first images from its upcoming miniseries, "Inside Man."
Issa Rae recalls advice given for 'Insecure' finale: 'Don't 'Game of Thrones' it'
TV // 3 hours ago
Issa Rae recalls advice given for 'Insecure' finale: 'Don't 'Game of Thrones' it'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Issa Rae discussed ending her HBO series "Insecure" with its fifth and final season while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Chris Ayres, 'Dragon Ball' voice actor, dead at 56
Chris Ayres, 'Dragon Ball' voice actor, dead at 56
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Jason Momoa injured himself on 'Aquaman 2' set: 'I'm an aging superhero'
Jason Momoa injured himself on 'Aquaman 2' set: 'I'm an aging superhero'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement