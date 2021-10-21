Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Doja Cat, Amber Rose

Doja Cat arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12. The singer turns 26 on October 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

They include:

-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772

-- Swedish chemist/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833

-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917

-- Singer Celia Cruz in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928

-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929

-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 81)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 80)

-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 79)

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 72)

-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950

-- Actor/author Carrie Fisher in 1956

-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 45)

-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 41)

-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 33)

-- Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 28)

-- Singer Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in 1995 (age 26)

-- Voice actor Nick Wolfhard in 1997 (age 24)