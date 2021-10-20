Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 20, 2021 / 11:43 AM

Olivia Newton-John 'feeling pretty good' amid cancer battle

By Annie Martin
Olivia Newton-John gave an update amid her battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Olivia Newton-John says she's "feeling pretty good" amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

The 73-year-old singer and actress gave a health update Wednesday on Today amid her battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Newton-John was speaking to Today co-host Hoda Kotb when Kotb shared her own battle with breast cancer. Newton-John asked Kotb about her health, saying, "We're sisters."

"Anyone that has gone on this journey with cancer, it's unknown destinations and surprises and turns," Newton-John said.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She was diagnosed again in 2013 and most recently in 2018.

"Right now I'm feeling pretty good," the star said. "I have my days, I have my pains, but the cannabis that my husband grows for me has been such a huge part of my healing, and so I'm a really lucky person."

Newton-John said on Today in March 2019 that she was feeling grateful and enjoying "every day" amid her health struggles.

"I'm very grateful. I'm 70 and I've had the most amazing life," she said. "I have extra time -- so whatever that is, I'm grateful for it and I'll just enjoy every day."

Newton-John appeared Tuesday on Today to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her single "Physical." She most recently released the single "The Window in the Wall" with Chloe Lattanzi in January.

