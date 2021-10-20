Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 20, 2021 / 9:46 AM

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat lead MTV EMA nominees

By Annie Martin
Justin Bieber is nominated at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominees for its 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Justin Bieber leads the field with eight nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video for "Peaches." He is nominated twice in the Best Song category, once for "Peaches" and once for "Stay."

Lil Nas X and Doja Cat follow with six nominations each. Both artists are also up for Best Artist and Best Video -- Lil Nas X for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and Doja Cat for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.

Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi are each up for five awards. Other nominees include Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny and Coldplay.

The MTV EMAs will take place Nov. 14 at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. The show will air live on MTV at 3 p.m. EDT.

The 2021 nominations include:

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Song

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Drivers License" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Stay" - The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber

Best Video

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Wild Side" - Normani featuring Cardi B

"Willow" - Taylor Swift

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best K-pop

BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

