Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat lead MTV EMA nominees

Justin Bieber is nominated at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominees for its 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Justin Bieber leads the field with eight nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video for "Peaches." He is nominated twice in the Best Song category, once for "Peaches" and once for "Stay."
Lil Nas X and Doja Cat follow with six nominations each. Both artists are also up for Best Artist and Best Video -- Lil Nas X for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and Doja Cat for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA.
Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid Laroi are each up for five awards. Other nominees include Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny and Coldplay.
The MTV EMAs will take place Nov. 14 at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. The show will air live on MTV at 3 p.m. EDT.
The 2021 nominations include:
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Song
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Drivers License" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Stay" - The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber
Best Video
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Wild Side" - Normani featuring Cardi B
"Willow" - Taylor Swift
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best K-pop
BTS
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
