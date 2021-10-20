Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 20, 2021 / 8:42 AM

Jessica Barden gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin
Jessica Barden gives birth to first child
Jessica Barden quietly welcomed a baby earlier this year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Barden is a new mom.

The 29-year-old British actress quietly welcomed her first child earlier this year.

Barden shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a belly-baring photo.

"If I didn't reply to you and you felt like I was avoiding you it's because I was pregnant this whole year," Barden captioned the post.

"Thank you to everyone I worked with in Australia, I am so grateful I got to work pregnant and I couldn't of done it without everyone's care and support," she said. "I absolutely love being someone's mum. I will never post my child on here so this is still a meme account."

Actresses Sharon Horgan and Eline Powell were among those to congratulate Barden in the comments.

"Oh man congratulations. That's amazing good news and I'm delighted for you," Horgan wrote.

"Huge congratulations beauty!!!" Powell said.

Barden is known for playing Alyssa on The End of the F***ing World. She will star in an upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Karin Slaughter novel Pieces of Her.

