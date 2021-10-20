Jason Momoa injured himself on 'Aquaman 2' set: 'I'm an aging superhero'

Jason Momoa said he sustained multiple injuries while filming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa says he sustained multiple injuries on the set of Aquaman 2. The 42-year-old actor detailed his injuries during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Advertisement

Momoa will reprise Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

On Ellen, host Ellen DeGeneres asked Momoa about reports of his injuries on set.

"I'm getting old, that's what happening," Momoa confirmed. "I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I gotta get surgery. I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up."

"It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it," he said.

Momoa has previously injured himself while filming.

"I just kind of give it, yeah," he said. "I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know. I'm an aging superhero right now."

Momoa and the Aquaman 2 cast started filming in London in July.

Momoa previously told Entertainment Tonight that Aquaman 2 will be "way bigger" than the first film, which opened in theaters in 2018.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan and co-stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tamuera Morrison. The film opens in December 2022.

Momoa will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's film Dune, which opens in theaters and starts streaming on HBO Max on Friday.