Oct. 20 (UPI) -- James Kennedy is wishing Lala Kent and Randall Emmett the best amid the couple's rumored split. The television personality addressed the rumored split between Kent, his Vanderpump Rules co-star, and Emmett, her fiancé, during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

E! News reported Monday that Kent and Emmett have split after a three-year engagement.

Page Six said Kent left Emmett after reportedly he cheated on her in Nashville. Kent was spotted without her engagement ring Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Kent had deleted photos with Emmett from her Instagram page Sunday. The pair no longer follow each other on the social media platform.

On WWHL, Kennedy said his loyalty lies with Kent.

"Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way, and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala no matter what," Kennedy said.

"Honestly, I don't know much. I just wish them the best. I don't like to dig deep into their business, you know what I mean? I'm more about me and Raquel these days," he added, referencing his fiancée, Raquel Leviss.

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September 2018. Kent gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Ocean, in March.