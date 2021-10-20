Trending
Oct. 20, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Snoop Dogg, Viggo Mortensen

By
UPI Staff
Snoop Dogg strikes a pose during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 19, 2018. The rapper turns 50 on October 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Snoop Dogg strikes a pose during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 19, 2018. The rapper turns 50 on October 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English astronomer/architect Christopher Wren in 1632

-- French poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854

-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856

-- Educator John Dewey in 1859

-- Actor Bela Lugosi in 1882

-- Jazz composer Jelly Roll Morton in 1890

-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910

-- Country singer Grandpa (Louis Marshall) Jones in 1913

-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925

File Photo by J.C. Anderson/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931

-- Actor William Christopher in 1932

-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Wanda Jackson in 1937 (age 84)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 84)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 81)

-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petty in 1950

-- Film director Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 65)

-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 63)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Canadian astronaut Julie Payette in 1963 (age 58)

-- Vice President Kamala Harris in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 56)

-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 51)

-- Singer Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 50)

-- Rapper Snoop Dogg in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 36)

-- Rapper A$AP Ferg, born Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., in 1988 (age 33)

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

