'Schitt's Creek's Sarah Levy marries Graham Outerbridge

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek alum Sarah Levy is a married woman.

The 35-year-old actress married actor and producer Graham Outerbridge at a wedding over the weekend.

Levy's brother, actor and fellow Schitt's Creek alum Dan Levy, shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo from the wedding.

"My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy," he captioned the post.

Levy later confirmed the news by posting a picture of photo booth snapshots on Instagram.

"Bells are ringing 10.16.2021," she wrote.

Levy and Outerbridge have been together since 2018.

Levy and Dan Levy are the daughter and son of actor Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine. Levy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy played Twyla Sands, David Rose and Johnny Rose on Schitt's Creek, which ended in April 2020 after six seasons.