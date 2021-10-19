Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 9:19 AM

'Schitt's Creek's Sarah Levy marries Graham Outerbridge

By
Sarah Levy arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sarah Levy arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek alum Sarah Levy is a married woman.

The 35-year-old actress married actor and producer Graham Outerbridge at a wedding over the weekend.

Advertisement

Levy's brother, actor and fellow Schitt's Creek alum Dan Levy, shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo from the wedding.

"My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy," he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Levy later confirmed the news by posting a picture of photo booth snapshots on Instagram.

"Bells are ringing 10.16.2021," she wrote.

Advertisement

Levy and Outerbridge have been together since 2018.

Levy and Dan Levy are the daughter and son of actor Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine. Levy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy played Twyla Sands, David Rose and Johnny Rose on Schitt's Creek, which ended in April 2020 after six seasons.

Read More

'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'home and resting' after fall from stage Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
TV // 12 minutes ago
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- John Cho is space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the new teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of classic anime series, "Cowboy Bebop."
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
TV // 50 minutes ago
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After "Squid Game's" global success, another South Korean Netflix original series -- "My Name" -- has joined the Top 10 charts after its Friday premiere.
Kacey Musgraves takes the stage for 'Breadwinner' performance on 'Late Show'
Music // 56 minutes ago
Kacey Musgraves takes the stage for 'Breadwinner' performance on 'Late Show'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves performed her song "Breadwinner" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Coldplay, Selena Gomez perform 'Let Somebody Go' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Coldplay, Selena Gomez perform 'Let Somebody Go' on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Coldplay and Selena Gomez performed their new song, "Let Somebody Go," on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of WWE "Raw."
Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "The Boss Baby: Family Business," "Marvel's Hit Monkey" and new seasons of "The Great" and "Animaniacs" are headed to Hulu.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: John Lithgow, Michael Gambon
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: John Lithgow, Michael Gambon
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Actor John Lithgow turns 76 and actor Michael Gambon turns 81, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 19.
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
TV // 6 hours ago
Eve, Brandy: 'Queens' revives '90s hip-hop
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Queens" stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez discuss the retro girl group they form in the ABC drama about a comeback reunion.
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 11 hours ago
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 on Monday night.
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released a single and music video for "Strawberry Moon," her first new song since the album "Lilac."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get engaged
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/