Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 10:24 AM

Katie Couric has 'no relationship' with Matt Lauer after scandal

By
Katie Couric discussed her former Today co-host Matt Lauer ahead of the release of her memoir, Going There. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Katie Couric discussed her former "Today" co-host Matt Lauer ahead of the release of her memoir, "Going There." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Katie Couric says she has "no relationship" with Matt Lauer in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

The 64-year-old journalist and television personality discussed Lauer, her former Today co-host, during an appearance on the show Tuesday.

Advertisement

Couric and Lauer co-hosted Today together for 15 years. Couric left the show in 2006, while Lauer was fired in November 2017 following allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace.

On Today, Couric was asked where she stands with Lauer today.

"We have no relationship," she said.

Couric called the accusations against Lauer "disturbing" and "disgusting."

"As I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing," Couric said. "It was really devastating, but also disgusting."

"I think what I realized is that there was a side of Matt I never really knew, and I tried to understand why he behaved the way he did, and why he was so reckless and callous, and honestly abusive to other women," she added.

Advertisement

Couric also discusses Lauer in her upcoming memoir, Going There. She will release the book Oct. 26.

Read More

'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix 'Schitt's Creek's Sarah Levy marries Graham Outerbridge Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

M. Night Shyamalan to serve as Berlin Film Festival jury president
Movies // 10 minutes ago
M. Night Shyamalan to serve as Berlin Film Festival jury president
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "The Sixth Sense" director M. Night Shyamalan was named jury president for the Berlin International Film Festival in February.
'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix
TV // 1 hour ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff series 'XO, Kitty' coming to Netflix
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," a new series starring Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song-Covey, got the green light at Netflix.
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'Cowboy Bebop': Netflix, John Cho bring anime series to life in new teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- John Cho is space bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the new teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of classic anime series, "Cowboy Bebop."
'Schitt's Creek' star Sarah Levy marries Graham Outerbridge
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Schitt's Creek' star Sarah Levy marries Graham Outerbridge
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Sarah Levy, who played Twyla Sands on "Schitt's Creek," married Graham Outerbridge at a wedding over the weekend.
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
TV // 2 hours ago
South Korean show 'My Name' streams to top of Netflix charts
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After "Squid Game's" global success, another South Korean Netflix original series -- "My Name" -- has joined the Top 10 charts after its Friday premiere.
Kacey Musgraves takes the stage for 'Breadwinner' performance on 'Late Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Kacey Musgraves takes the stage for 'Breadwinner' performance on 'Late Show'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves performed her song "Breadwinner" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Coldplay, Selena Gomez perform 'Let Somebody Go' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Coldplay, Selena Gomez perform 'Let Somebody Go' on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Coldplay and Selena Gomez performed their new song, "Let Somebody Go," on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE Raw: Charlotte Flair defends title against Bianca Belair
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of WWE "Raw."
Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "The Boss Baby: Family Business," "Marvel's Hit Monkey" and new seasons of "The Great" and "Animaniacs" are headed to Hulu.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: John Lithgow, Michael Gambon
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: John Lithgow, Michael Gambon
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Actor John Lithgow turns 76 and actor Michael Gambon turns 81, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Melanie C gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
'The Munsters': Rob Zombie gives first look at Munster family
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
IU goes on magical date in 'Strawberry Moon' music video
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
'Y: The Last Man' canceled at FX ahead of season finale
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Olivia Newton-John to appear Monday on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/