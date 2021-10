Kanye West legally changes name to Ye

Kanye West arrives at the American Music Awards in November 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (R) and Jay-Z perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November 2011. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (R) and Kim Kardashian arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2020. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval office with former President Donald Trump at the White House in October 2018. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West's request to legally change his name to Ye has been granted. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye.

Judge Michelle Williams granted the rapper the name change on Monday at a Los Angeles courthouse, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed West's name change to Ye. West filed to change his name in August citing personal reasons.

The 44-year-old was born Kanye Omari West. Ye is also the title of his 2018 eighth studio album.

West released his 10th studio album titled Donda after several delays in August. The project is named after his late mother who died in 2007.