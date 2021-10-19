Kanye West legally changes name to Ye

Kanye West appears with his award at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas on September 15, 2004. The next month, West won three awards
at the Source Hip-Hop Awards. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
West (R) arrives with his mother, Donda West, to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2005. Donda died in
2007 at the age of 58. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
West holds his three awards
backstage at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 13, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
West won the Outstanding New Artist Award at the NAACP Image Awards
in Los Angeles on March 19, 2005. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
West won
Best International Male Artist at the Brit Awards in London on February 15, 2006. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
West performs in London on February 21, 2006. Later that year, West expressed disappointment
on stage that he didn't win at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
West (L) and Jamie Foxx accept the award for Best Video/Collaboration for their song, "Gold Digger," during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2006. A few days before, the collaboration song was nominated
for Billboard awards, as well. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
West performs at "The Concert For Diana" in London on July 1, 2007. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Sting (L) and West perform with The Police during Live Earth,
the seven-continent concert for a climate in crisis, in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 7, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
West accepts the award
for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 24, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
West (L) and then girlfriend, Amber Rose, arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 13, 2009. At the show, West interrupted
Taylor Swift's acceptance speech, an event he would recall was the "beginning of the end of his life." Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
West performs
"Power" during the opening of the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
West performs
at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 9, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
West arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City on May 7, 2012. The following year, Kanye would take home a couple more Grammy Awards
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kim Kardashian (L) and West look up at the scoreboard during the first half of Game 7 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Playoffs in Los Angeles on May 12, 2012. Later that year, the couple would announce Kim's first pregnancy
with their first child together. Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo
West (L) and Jay-Z accept the Video of the Year
award during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian (L) and Kanye West arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. The couple got married
in 2014 and now have four children
together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Wests kiss before
the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. The month before, West released a collaboration
with Paul McCartney, inspired by his daughter and late mother, Donda West. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Wests were both named
as Top Influential People and Kanye performed
at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City on April 21, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Wests arrive on the red carpet
at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
West performs during a timeout of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs in Chicago on May 10, 2015. The following spring, West debuted the "Famous" music video
, including naked wax figures of various celebrities. Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo
The Wests arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he discussed his ongoing feud
with Taylor Swift, in New York City on August 28, 2016. Later that year, West was hospitalized
for exhaustion. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
West (C) speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 11, 2018. Several musicians from all genres attended the ceremonies for the bi-partisan legislation
that was highly anticipated in the music industry. Earlier that year, he released his eighth studio album
, "ye." Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
The Wests arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Later that year, Kanye released a gospel themed album
, "Jesus is King." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
West, wearing a bulletproof vest, addresses supporters during his first campaign event in the upcoming presidential election in North Charleston, S.C., on July 19 2020. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West
in February. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo