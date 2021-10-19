Trending
Oct. 19, 2021 / 1:02 PM

Kanye West legally changes name to Ye

By
Kanye West's request to legally change his name to Ye has been granted. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye.

Judge Michelle Williams granted the rapper the name change on Monday at a Los Angeles courthouse, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed West's name change to Ye. West filed to change his name in August citing personal reasons.

The 44-year-old was born Kanye Omari West. Ye is also the title of his 2018 eighth studio album.

West released his 10th studio album titled Donda after several delays in August. The project is named after his late mother who died in 2007.

Moments from Kanye West's career

Kanye West appears with his award at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas on September 15, 2004. The next month, West won three awards at the Source Hip-Hop Awards. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

