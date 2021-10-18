Trending
Oct. 18, 2021 / 9:20 AM

Adele to perform, speak to Oprah Winfrey in new CBS special

By
Adele One Night Only will air on CBS in November ahead of the release of the singer's new album. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
"Adele One Night Only" will air on CBS in November ahead of the release of the singer's new album. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Adele will perform and give an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey in a new CBS special.

Adele One Night Only will air Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The special will be filmed in Los Angeles. Adele will perform some of her chart-topping hits, along with new and never-before-heard songs.

In addition, Adele will speak to Winfrey from her rose garden. The singer will discuss her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, with Adele, Ben Winston, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor as executive producers.

Adele One Night Only will air just days before the release of Adele's fourth studio album, 30, her first album in six years. Adele released a first song from the album, "Easy on Me," on Friday and will release the full album Nov. 19.

