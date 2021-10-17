Advertisement
Oct. 17, 2021 / 12:19 PM

Tentative deal reached to prevent TV, film worker strike

This is a Hollywood ending, IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said about averting a strike of TV and film workers.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers signed a tentative three-year deal Saturday that prevented tens of thousands of workers from going on strike Monday.

"We went toe to toe with some of the richest and most powerful entertainment and tech companies in the world, and we have now reached an agreement with the AMPTP that meets our members' needs," the IATSE posted Saturday on Twitter.

The pact still has to be ratified by the IATSE members.

Issues resolved pertain to rest periods, meal breaks, wages and compensation to be paid by new-media companies.

"This is a Hollywood ending," IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said in a statement.

"Our members stood firm. We are tough and united," Loeb said. "We went toe to toe with some of the richest and most powerful entertainment and tech companies in the world, and we have now reached an agreement with the AMPTP that meets our members' needs."

Two weeks ago, members of the union representing 60,000 television and film production workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a nationwide strike.

This was the first strike authorized in IATSE's 128-year history.

"I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members," Loeb said in a statement at the time. "The ball is in their court. If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer."

