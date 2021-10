Sean Penn, Leila George divorcing after one year of marriage

Sean Penn, CEO of the J/P Haitian relief Organization (L) and French President Francois Hollande pose for a picture, as they tour the site of the future Haiti State University hospital in 2015 in Port-au-Prince Haiti. Pool photo by Alain Jocard/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn and Australian actress Leila George are divorcing after one year of marriage, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles.

TMZ and People.com reported George made the move to officially end the union Friday.

Penn, 61, began dating George, the 29-year-old daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio, in 2016.

They exchanged wedding vows during a small ceremony at their home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, Penn was married to actress Robin Wright 1996 to 2010 and pop music star Madonna 1985 to 1989.