What to stream this weekend: DC Comics' 'FanDome,' 'Halloween Kills'

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- DC Comics will be presenting new trailers for films such as The Batman during its FanDome event, Micheal Myers forges a new path of destruction in Halloween Kills and You returns for its third season this weekend.

In addition, I Know What You Did Last Summer is being revived as a television series, Rami Malek hosts Saturday Night Live and Succession begins its third season.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Halloween Kills' -- Peacock

Michael Myers is targeting those who survived his previous attacks on the town of Haddonfield in Halloween Kills, which premieres Friday on Peacock. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode who inspires the town to fight back. David Gordon Green returns to direct after helming 2018's Halloween. Co-stars include Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael Hall and Kyle Richards.

Streaming

'DC FanDome' -- DCFanDome.com

DC Comics presents its second annual DC FanDome event where they will showcase new trailers for upcoming films, television shows, video games and more, starting Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT on DCFanDome.com. The event will provide new footage and information on live action films The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and more.

TV

'You' Season 3 -- Netflix

Penn Badgley is back as serial killer Joe Goldberg in You Season 3, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Joe and his wife, fellow killer Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) will be moving to the suburbs of Northern California for their infant son in the new season. Joe will then become obsessed with their neighbor Natalie (Michaela McManus).

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' -- Amazon Prime Video

Madison Iseman's Allison and her friends cover up a hit-and-run that leads to them being stalked by a mysterious killer one year later in I Know What You Did Last Summer, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The series is based on the 1997 horror film of the same name. Co-stars include Brianne Tju, Bill Heck, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

WWE 'SmackDown' -- FS1

Brock Lesnar will make a special appearance and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch faces off against Sasha Banks on a supersized edition of WWE SmackDown, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on FS1. SmackDown will run an additional half-hour that will be commercial free. The show is going head-to-head briefly with AEW's Rampage show as the professional wrestling industry heads into a new ratings war.

AEW ' Rampage' -- TNT

CM Punk battles Matt Sydal and Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle take on Men of the Year and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos on AEW Rampage, which airs Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on TNT. AEW is also presenting The Buy In on YouTube starting at 9 p.m. EDT which will feature Bryan Danielson vs. professional wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki of New Japan Pro Wrestling fame. The Buy In will be taking place at the same time as WWE's SmackDown.

'Saturday Night Live' with Rami Malek -- NBC

Rami Malek is guest hosting the newest episode of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Young Thug is serving as the musical guest. Season 47 of the long-running sketch comedy series was kicked off in October with guest host Owen Wilson.

'Succession' Season 3 -- HBO

Succession will be kicking off its third season on Sunday, which airs at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. The premiere episode can also be accessed on HBO Max. The drama, which last aired in October 2019, follows the wealthy Roy family of media moguls who backstab one another to gain power. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron star.