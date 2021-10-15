Watch Live
FDA advisory panel evaluates need for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 1:09 PM

What to stream this weekend: DC Comics' 'FanDome,' 'Halloween Kills'

By
The Batman star Robert Pattinson arrives at a photocall for Good Time during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in May 2017. The Batman will be a part of DC Comics' upcoming FanDome streaming event. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
"The Batman" star Robert Pattinson arrives at a photocall for "Good Time" during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in May 2017. "The Batman" will be a part of DC Comics' upcoming "FanDome" streaming event. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- DC Comics will be presenting new trailers for films such as The Batman during its FanDome event, Micheal Myers forges a new path of destruction in Halloween Kills and You returns for its third season this weekend.

In addition, I Know What You Did Last Summer is being revived as a television series, Rami Malek hosts Saturday Night Live and Succession begins its third season.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Halloween Kills' -- Peacock

Michael Myers is targeting those who survived his previous attacks on the town of Haddonfield in Halloween Kills, which premieres Friday on Peacock. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode who inspires the town to fight back. David Gordon Green returns to direct after helming 2018's Halloween. Co-stars include Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael Hall and Kyle Richards.

Streaming

'DC FanDome' -- DCFanDome.com

DC Comics presents its second annual DC FanDome event where they will showcase new trailers for upcoming films, television shows, video games and more, starting Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT on DCFanDome.com. The event will provide new footage and information on live action films The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and more.

Advertisement

TV

'You' Season 3 -- Netflix

Penn Badgley is back as serial killer Joe Goldberg in You Season 3, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Joe and his wife, fellow killer Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) will be moving to the suburbs of Northern California for their infant son in the new season. Joe will then become obsessed with their neighbor Natalie (Michaela McManus).

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' -- Amazon Prime Video

Madison Iseman's Allison and her friends cover up a hit-and-run that leads to them being stalked by a mysterious killer one year later in I Know What You Did Last Summer, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The series is based on the 1997 horror film of the same name. Co-stars include Brianne Tju, Bill Heck, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

WWE 'SmackDown' -- FS1

Brock Lesnar will make a special appearance and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch faces off against Sasha Banks on a supersized edition of WWE SmackDown, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on FS1. SmackDown will run an additional half-hour that will be commercial free. The show is going head-to-head briefly with AEW's Rampage show as the professional wrestling industry heads into a new ratings war.

Advertisement

AEW ' Rampage' -- TNT

CM Punk battles Matt Sydal and Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle take on Men of the Year and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos on AEW Rampage, which airs Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on TNT. AEW is also presenting The Buy In on YouTube starting at 9 p.m. EDT which will feature Bryan Danielson vs. professional wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki of New Japan Pro Wrestling fame. The Buy In will be taking place at the same time as WWE's SmackDown.

'Saturday Night Live' with Rami Malek -- NBC

Rami Malek is guest hosting the newest episode of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Young Thug is serving as the musical guest. Season 47 of the long-running sketch comedy series was kicked off in October with guest host Owen Wilson.

'Succession' Season 3 -- HBO

Succession will be kicking off its third season on Sunday, which airs at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. The premiere episode can also be accessed on HBO Max. The drama, which last aired in October 2019, follows the wealthy Roy family of media moguls who backstab one another to gain power. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron star.

Advertisement

Read More

Netflix: What's coming and going in October 2021 Hulu: What's coming and going in October 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Red Velvet enjoy tea party in 'Queendom (Demicat Remix)' music video
Music // 46 minutes ago
Red Velvet enjoy tea party in 'Queendom (Demicat Remix)' music video
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a music video for the Demicat remix of "Queendom," the title track from their EP of the same name.
NCT 127 shares 'Catharsis' mood sampler for 'Favorite' album
Music // 51 minutes ago
NCT 127 shares 'Catharsis' mood sampler for 'Favorite' album
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a mood sampler for "Favorite," a repackaged version of its album "Sticker."
'Schitt's Creek's' Noah Reid to make Broadway debut in 'The Minutes'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Schitt's Creek's' Noah Reid to make Broadway debut in 'The Minutes'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Noah Reid, who played Patrick Brewer on "Schitt's Creek," will replace Armie Hammer in the Broadway play "The Minutes."
'Girl from the North Country' cast perform on 'Good Morning America'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Girl from the North Country' cast perform on 'Good Morning America'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Stars from the Broadway musical "Girl from the North Country" took to the stage on "Good Morning America."
'Metroid Dread': Nintendo vows to fix bug that halts progression
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Metroid Dread': Nintendo vows to fix bug that halts progression
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced plans to fix a bug in newly released Switch title "Metroid Dread" that prevents players from progressing near the end of the game.
Anitta recruits Saweetie for new song 'Faking Love'
Music // 2 hours ago
Anitta recruits Saweetie for new song 'Faking Love'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Anitta released the song "Faking Love" featuring Saweetie, a new song from her forthcoming album, "Girl from Rio."
Billy Porter shares message of love in new song 'Children'
Music // 3 hours ago
Billy Porter shares message of love in new song 'Children'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Singer and "Pose" actor Billy Porter released a single and lyric video for "Children," a song inspired by his life.
Korn drummer Ray Luzier tests positive for COVID-19, will miss shows
Music // 3 hours ago
Korn drummer Ray Luzier tests positive for COVID-19, will miss shows
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Korn drummer Ray Luzier has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be participating in three upcoming concerts.
Miranda Lambert sings of Wild West in new song 'If I Was a Cowboy'
Music // 3 hours ago
Miranda Lambert sings of Wild West in new song 'If I Was a Cowboy'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert released a single and music video for "If I Was a Cowboy," her first new solo song in nearly two years.
Jamie Foxx says he used Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend
TV // 3 hours ago
Jamie Foxx says he used Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recalled how he once asked Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Adele releases new music video 'Easy on Me'
Adele releases new music video 'Easy on Me'
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/