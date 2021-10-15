Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 9:29 AM

'Feelings,' 'Inside' singer Emani Johnson dead at 22

Emani Johnson -- the R&amp;B artist known as Emani 22 -- has died at the age of 22. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Emani Johnson -- an R&B artist best known for "Feelings" and "Inside," which were collaborations with rapper Trippie Redd -- has died at the age of 22.

Record producer J Maine confirmed Johnson's death to E! News and People.com Thursday.

"It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," her representatives said in a statement.

"They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."

The singer's most recent Instagram posts were this month. One showed her in a bikini near a waterfall, declaring, "This is paradise," and another featured her all dressed up for a night on the town, sitting in the back of a luxury car.

"Emani 22 was one of a kind. I enjoyed working with her on the music we created together during The Color Red and she will truly be missed," J Maine said in a statement.

