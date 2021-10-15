Watch Live
FDA advisory panel evaluates need for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster
Oct. 15, 2021 / 12:00 PM

'Schitt's Creek's' Noah Reid to make Broadway debut in 'The Minutes'

Noah Reid will replace Armie Hammer in the Broadway play The Minutes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek actor Noah Reid will make his Broadway debut in 2022.

Reid, 34, has joined the cast of the The Minutes, a play written by Tracy Letts and directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

Reid replaces Armie Hammer in the role of Mr. Peel. He joins Letts, Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Jeff Still.

The Minutes is a comedy that takes place during a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry.

The play will begin previews March 19, 2022, at Studio 54 in New York and officially reopen April 7.

Hammer left the show in April following sexual harassment allegations and a subsequent investigation.

"I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family," Hammer said.

Reid played Patrick Brewer on Schitt's Creek, which ended in April 2020 after six seasons.

