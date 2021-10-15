Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 5:44 PM

HFPA announces Golden Globes nominations, awards dates

By
Crews set up for the Golden Globe Awards which used to air on NBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Crews set up for the Golden Globe Awards which used to air on NBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced dates for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. They will announce nominations on Dec. 13 and will announce awards Jan. 9, 2002.

NBC previously televised the Golden Globe Awards. The network ended its contract with the HFPA in May, three years into an eight year deal.

The HFPA faced criticism for its lack of diversity. Production entities, publicists and talent joined together in boycotting the organization and its awards.

The HFPA hired an independent expert to help implement sweeping changes in March. They added 21 new members in October.

The Golden Globes honor both film and television. Submissions for the 79th annual awards open Monday.

The submission deadline for film and television entries is Nov. 15. By Nov. 22, all television nomination ballots will be delivered to HFPA members. Television ballots must be received by accounting firm Ernst & Young by 5 p.m. PT.

Film nomination ballots will be sent to members by Nov. 30. All films must be screened by Dec. 8 and press conferences held by Dec. 9.

Ernst & Young must receive film nomination ballots by Dec. 10 at noon (no time zone specified). After announcing nominees on Dec. 13, members will receive final ballots by Dec. 17.

Final ballots must be delivered to Ernst & Young by 5 p.m. PT on Jan. 3, 2022.

