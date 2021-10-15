Watch Live
FDA advisory panel evaluates need for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster
Oct. 15, 2021 / 11:39 AM

'Girl from the North Country' cast perform on 'Good Morning America'

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Girl from the North Country cast took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The cast performed a medley of songs from the Broadway musical during Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Girl from the North Country features the music of Bob Dylan and a book by Conor McPherson. The musical takes place in Duluth, Minn., in 1934.

The GMA performance follows Girl from the North Country's reopening on Broadway. The show resumed performances Wednesday at the Belasco Theatre in New York following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Girl from the North Country first opened on Broadway in March 2020. The show stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford and Matthew Frederick Harris.

Other shows will open on Broadway in the coming months, including American Buffalo, starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss, and Funny Girl starring Beanie Feldstein.

