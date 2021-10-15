Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Keyshia Cole, Sarah Ferguson

By
UPI Staff
Keyshia Cole arrives for the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. The singer turns 40 on October 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Keyshia Cole arrives for the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. The singer turns 40 on October 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Roman poet Virgil in 70 B.C.

-- German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in 1844

-- U.S. first lady Edith Wilson in 1872

-- English writer/humorist P.G. Wodehouse in 1881

-- Author Mario Puzo in 1920

-- Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca in 1924

-- Singer Barry McGuire in 1935 (age 86)

-- Actor Linda Lavin in 1937 (age 84)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor/director Penny Marshall in 1943

-- Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Trimble in 1944 (age 77)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer in 1945 (age 76)

-- Pop singer Richard Carpenter in 1946 (age 75)

-- Singer Tito Jackson in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Tanya Roberts in 1955 (age 66)

-- Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, in 1959 (age 62)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Chef Emeril Lagasse in 1959 (age 62)

Advertisement

-- Singer Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, in 1970 (age 51)

-- Singer Keyshia Cole in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Ncuti Gatwa in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Bailee Madison in 1999 (age 22)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Netflix renews 'Sex Education' for Season 4 Princess Beatrice names daughter Sienna Elizabeth

Latest Headlines

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' cast: Show advances 1997 movie
TV // 1 hour ago
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' cast: Show advances 1997 movie
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Sebastian Armurosu and Ezekiel Goodman discuss the show's diverse cast and other changes from the 1997 horror movie.
Coldplay sets 'Music of the Spheres' world tour for 2022
Music // 14 hours ago
Coldplay sets 'Music of the Spheres' world tour for 2022
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Coldplay will be embarking on a world tour in support of their new album "Music of the Spheres" starting in 2022.
Seventeen shares track list for EP 'Attacca'
Music // 14 hours ago
Seventeen shares track list for EP 'Attacca'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a track list for its forthcoming mini album, "Attacca."
Prince estate releases 'Do Me, Baby' demo on 'Controversy' anniversary
Music // 14 hours ago
Prince estate releases 'Do Me, Baby' demo on 'Controversy' anniversary
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Prince's estate released the late singer's 1979 recording of "Do Me, Baby" on the 40th anniversary of his album "Controversy."
'Hawkeye' attends an Avengers play in new teaser for Disney+ series
TV // 15 hours ago
'Hawkeye' attends an Avengers play in new teaser for Disney+ series
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner views a stage play that features the Avengers in a new teaser trailer for upcoming Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."
'Jack Ryan' renewed for Season 4 at Amazon
TV // 15 hours ago
'Jack Ryan' renewed for Season 4 at Amazon
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Jack Ryan," an action thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return on Amazon Prime Video and feature Michael Peña in Season 4.
'Bruised' trailer: Halle Berry plays disgraced MMA fighter
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Bruised' trailer: Halle Berry plays disgraced MMA fighter
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Bruised," a new sports drama directed by and starring Halle Berry, is coming to Netflix in November.
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Ravil Isyanov, who starred in "The Americans," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and other television shows and films, has died at the age of 59.
'Olaf Presents' trailer: 'Frozen' character returns in new Disney+ series
TV // 16 hours ago
'Olaf Presents' trailer: 'Frozen' character returns in new Disney+ series
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Olaf Presents," a series of animated shorts featuring Josh Gad as the voice of Olaf, is coming to Disney+ in November.
'Gensan Punch' hits hard at Busan film fest with story of disabled Japanese boxer
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Gensan Punch' hits hard at Busan film fest with story of disabled Japanese boxer
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Filipino director Brillante Mendoza's Gensan Punch, in competition at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, is based on the true story of a Japanese boxer with a prosthetic leg who dreams of turning professional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59
Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'
Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/