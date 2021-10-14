Watch Live
FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Entertainment News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 9:33 AM

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis

Roger Waters married his fifth wife, Kamilah Chavis, at a New York wedding. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Pink Floyd's Roger Waters is a married man.

The 78-year-old singer and musician married his fifth wife, Kamilah Chavis, at a New York wedding at his home in Bridgehampton.

Waters shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of himself and Chavis.

"I'm so happy, finally a keeper," he captioned the post.

Waters confirmed his relationship with Chavis in a 2018 interview and attended the Venice International Film Festival with her the next year.

Waters was previously married to Judith Trim, Carolyne Christie, Priscilla Phillips and Laurie Durning. He has three children, son Harry and daughter India with Christie, and son Jack with Phillips.

Waters is a founding member of Pink Floyd but left the band in 1985. He has also pursued a solo career and released his fourth studio album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, in 2017.

