FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Oct. 14, 2021 / 12:13 PM

Ravil Isyanov, 'The Americans' and 'NCIS: Los Angeles' actor, dead at 59

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Ravil Isyanov, who starred in The Americans, NCIS: Los Angeles and other television shows and films, has died at the age of 59.

Isyanov's agent Tanya Kleckner confirmed his death to Variety. The actor died at his home in Los Angeles on Sept. 29 after suffering from a long illness.

Deadline also confirmed Isyanov's death.

"He was a true gentleman and worked up until [his] passing. I've worked with him for 20 years and we became firm friends. He will be sorely missed. We are all heartbroken by this tragic loss, a beautiful soul gone way too soon," Kleckner said.

Isyanov most recently had a recurring role on NCIS: Los Angeles as Anatoli Kirkin. He also recurred on The Americans as Ruslan, on The Last Ship as Konstantin Nikolajewitsch Ruskov and on Glow as Gregory.

Isyanov has over 70 credits and also starred in films Transforms: Dark of the Moon, Holes, Along Came a Spider, The Good German, Defiance, K-19: The Widowmaker and more.

Other television roles include appearances in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Shooter, Burn Notice, Prison Break and more.

Isyanov's last film roles will be 25 Cents Per Minute and Blonde, which features Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Isyanov will portray Some Like It Hot director Billy Wilder in Blonde.

