Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jonah Hill is asking fans on Instagram to stop commenting on his body.

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," the actor said on Wednesday alongside a heart emoji.

"Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect," he continued.

Hill received support from fellow celebrities in the comments section.

"Absolutely Love you. Thank you !!" singer SZA said alongside a heart emoji.

"Can I say you look good cuz you do," Sharon Stone commented next to a fire emoji.

"THATS MY BROTHER," Hill's sister Beanie Feldstein said along with hand clapping emojis.

Hill previously discussed accepting himself in February on Instagram alongside a shirtless photo of himself that was published by Daily Mail.

"I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love," the actor said at the time.

Hill next stars in Netflix film Don't Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. The sci-fi dark comedy opens in select theaters on Dec. 10 before coming to Netflix on Dec. 24.