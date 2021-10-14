Watch Live
FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Oct. 14, 2021

Colombian singer Camilo, wife Evaluna expecting first child

Camilo and his wife, singer and actress Evaluna Montaner, announced Montaner's pregnancy in their Índigo music video. File&nbsp;Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Camilo is going to be a dad.

The 27-year-old recording artist is expecting his first child with his wife, Venezuelan singer and actress Evaluna Montaner.

Camilo and Montaner shared the news Wednesday in their "Índigo" music video.

In the video, Camilo is seen kissing Montaner's belly before the couple announce Montaner's pregnancy to their family and friends.

Camilo also posted on Instagram, calling Montaner's pregnancy "the most beautiful news we have received."

Camilo previously expressed his desire to become a dad to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "That's part of my dreams."

"At the beginning of our relationship, we were talking and saying, 'Let's have seven kids.' We dreamed about that. But to be honest, we know that we don't want our plans to be done, we want God's plan to be done in our lives," he said.

Camilo and Montaner got engaged in 2018 and married in February 2020 at a Miami wedding.

Prior to "Índigo," the couple collaborated on the songs "Machu Picchu" and "Por Primera Vez."

Camilo released his second studio album, Mis Manos, in March. Montaner, the daughter of singer Ricardo Montaner, released the new single "Uno Más Uno" in February.

