Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 13, 2021 / 10:05 AM

Jamie Lee Curtis honors late mom with 'Psycho' look at premiere

By
Jamie Lee Curtis channeled her mom Janet Leigh's Psycho character, Marion Crane, for the premiere of Halloween Kills. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Jamie Lee Curtis channeled her mom Janet Leigh's "Psycho" character, Marion Crane, for the premiere of "Halloween Kills." Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis honored her late mom, actress Janet Leigh, with a Psycho-inspired look at the premiere of her new film.

Curtis, 62, channeled Leigh's Psycho character, Marion Crane, for the Los Angeles premiere of Halloween Kills on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Curtis wore a short blonde wig, light blue belted dress, and accessorized by carrying a white shower curtain splattered with fake blood.

"Honoring my mother in ALL her gory... I meant glory! PREMIERE PARTY TIME! @halloweenmovie @seanjameshair @gracegraceahn @egunshor," Curtis captioned a photo of her look on Instagram.

Advertisement

Curtis told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere that she chose a blue dress after seeing Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Leigh in the film Hitchcock.

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it's a little more meta than that," Curtis said. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie Hitchcock. So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie."

"But now because of the Hitchcock movie, we know it was pale blue," she added. "I was worried you would see this and just think I looked like a '50s housewife. So I thought, you know, maybe I need a little bloody shower curtain."

Curtis is the daughter of Leigh, who died at age 77 in 2004, and actor Tony Curtis.

In Halloween Kills, Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. The film is the 12th installment in the Halloween franchise and co-stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Anthony Michael Hall.

Halloween Kills opens in theaters Friday and will start streaming on Peacock the same day.

Advertisement

Read More

'Halloween Kills': Michael Myers hunts survivors in new trailer Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Isla Fisher celebrates 'joy and friendship' with Sacha Baron Cohen on his birthday
Entertainment News // 19 minutes ago
Isla Fisher celebrates 'joy and friendship' with Sacha Baron Cohen on his birthday
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Isla Fisher posted a tribute to her husband, "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen, on his 50th birthday.
'The Beatles: Get Back' gives intimate look at iconic band in new trailer
Music // 1 hour ago
'The Beatles: Get Back' gives intimate look at iconic band in new trailer
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Beatles write and record new songs under a tight deadline in the new trailer for upcoming Disney+ documentary series, "The Beatles: Get Back."
Netflix to launch Book Club with Uzo Aduba, series 'But Have You Read the Book?'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Netflix to launch Book Club with Uzo Aduba, series 'But Have You Read the Book?'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is set to launch a Book Club initiative with Uzo Aduba along with social series "But Have You Read the Book?"
'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split
TV // 1 hour ago
'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" star Michael Jessen apologized after announcing his split from Juliana Custodio on their wedding anniversary.
Larry David talks 'strong' friendship with Richard Lewis on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Larry David talks 'strong' friendship with Richard Lewis on 'Kimmel'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Larry David discussed his friendship with fellow comedian Richard Lewis while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
WWE NXT: Carmelo Hayes becomes new North American Champion
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE NXT: Carmelo Hayes becomes new North American Champion
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Carmelo Hayes became the new NXT North American Champion following a shocking turn of events in the main event of "WWE NXT."
Beyond 'Squid Game': Foreign-language shows to binge on Netflix
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Beyond 'Squid Game': Foreign-language shows to binge on Netflix
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- With "Squid Game" topping the Netflix charts in 83 countries, there has never been a better time to check out foreign-language Netflix shows including "Money Heist," "Sweet Home" and "Alice in Borderland."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Paul Simon, Sacha Baron Cohen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Paul Simon, Sacha Baron Cohen
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Paul Simon turns 80 and actor Sacha Baron Cohen turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 13.
From deep in rural India, an outsider's story resonates in 'Pedro'
Movies // 8 hours ago
From deep in rural India, an outsider's story resonates in 'Pedro'
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Premiering at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, Natesh Hegde's "Pedro" is picking up buzz with its tale of a social outcast set in a remote forest village of rural India, a location rarely seen on screen.
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 13 hours ago
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green and former "Bachelor" Matt James, along with their professional partners, were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/