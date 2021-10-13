Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 13, 2021

Isla Fisher celebrates 'joy and friendship' with Sacha Baron Cohen on his birthday

Isla Fisher posted a tribute to her husband, Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen, on his 50th birthday. File&nbsp;Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Isla Fisher posted a tribute to her husband, "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen, on his 50th birthday.

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Isla Fisher is celebrating her husband Sacha Baron Cohen's 50th birthday.

The 45-year-old actress marked the occasion Wednesday by dedicating a post to Cohen on Instagram.

Fisher shared a rare photo of herself and Cohen posing together while outside at a restaurant. The picture shows the couple smiling for the camera as Fisher puts an arm around Cohen.

"Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship. You bring the RUACH," she captioned the post.

Actor David Arquette, actress Naomi Watts and model Helena Christensen also wished Cohen a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy Birthday SBC!!!" Arquette wrote.

"Happy BIRTHDAY and love you guys!!" Watts added.

"Oh man the cutest you two, happy 50th to your amazing hubby," Christensen said.

Fisher and Cohen married in March 2010 and have three children, daughters Olive and Elula, and son Montgomery. The couple starred together in the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

Fisher is also known for the film Wedding Crashers, while Cohen stars in the Borat movies.

