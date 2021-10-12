Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hugh Jackman, Sam Moore

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 86)

Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 74)

-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 71)

-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968 (age 53)

-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 51)

-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 46)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 44)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 22)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 18)