Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hugh Jackman, Sam Moore

By
UPI Staff
Hugh Jackman attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for The Front Runner at The Gallery of TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on September 8, 2018. The actor turns 53 on October 12. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Hugh Jackman attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "The Front Runner" at The Gallery of TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on September 8, 2018. The actor turns 53 on October 12. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 86)

Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 74)

-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 71)

-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968 (age 53)

-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 51)

-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 46)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 44)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 22)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 18)

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann (C) and Iris Apatow attend the premiere of "The Comedian" as part of AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 11, 2016. Iris turns 15 on October 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles
TV // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Tilly said she is grateful to Don Mancini, creator of the "Chucky" horror film and TV franchise, for allowing her to play the evil bombshell Tiffany for decades.
Adam Pally: 'Champaign ILL' Season 2 possible on Hulu
TV // 2 hours ago
Adam Pally: 'Champaign ILL' Season 2 possible on Hulu
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Adam Pally discusses his 2018 YouTube Originals series "Champaign ILL." As Hulu begins streaming the series, Pally still hopes to make a second season.
Amodio's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak snapped at 38 consecutive games
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Amodio's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak snapped at 38 consecutive games
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy!" Matt Amodio finally went down to defeat on Monday after a 38-game winning streak, the second-longest in the popular syndicated game show's history
'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji hosts 2nd 'Yearly Departed' on Amazon Prime
TV // 12 hours ago
'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji hosts 2nd 'Yearly Departed' on Amazon Prime
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video announced Monday that it will premiere a second installment of "Yearly Departed" in December. Yvonne Orji will host a group of female comedians saying farewell to 2021.
Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'
Music // 13 hours ago
Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana and Chris Stapleton have joined forces for a new song titled "Joy."
Elaine Welteroth is pregnant with first child
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Elaine Welteroth is pregnant with first child
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Former "The Talk" host Elaine Welteroth is going to be a mom for the first time.
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots set for iHeartRadio's Alter Ego concert
Music // 15 hours ago
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots set for iHeartRadio's Alter Ego concert
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and more are set to perform at iHeartRadio's fifth annual Alter Ego concert on Jan. 15.
Stars of 4 'Real Housewives' shows take 'Ultimate Girls Trip'
TV // 15 hours ago
Stars of 4 'Real Housewives' shows take 'Ultimate Girls Trip'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Peacock released a trailer for "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip." The spinoff takes stars of "Real Housewives" of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey and New York to Turks and Caicos.
Superman's son Jon Kent comes out as bisexual
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Superman's son Jon Kent comes out as bisexual
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane who has taken on the mantle of Superman on Earth, is coming out as bisexual in the pages of DC Comics.
CBS gives full season orders to 'NCIS: Hawai'i,' 'FBI: International'
TV // 16 hours ago
CBS gives full season orders to 'NCIS: Hawai'i,' 'FBI: International'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- CBS has given full season orders to new dramas "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "FBI: International" for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amodio's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak snapped at 38 consecutive games
Amodio's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak snapped at 38 consecutive games
Christina Ricci marries Mark Hampton amid pregnancy
Christina Ricci marries Mark Hampton amid pregnancy
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Daryl Hall, Steve Young
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Daryl Hall, Steve Young
Performer killed in on-stage mishap during Moscow opera
Performer killed in on-stage mishap during Moscow opera
Gerald McRaney 'shocked' military roles continue with 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Gerald McRaney 'shocked' military roles continue with 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/