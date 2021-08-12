Trending
Aug. 12, 2021

Robin Williams' children celebrate his memory on anniversary of death

By
Zelda Williams and Zak Williams, the daughter and elder son of Robin Williams, paid tribute to the late actor on the seventh anniversary of his death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Williams' children celebrated their dad's memory on the anniversary of his death.

Zelda Williams and Zak Williams, the daughter and elder son of Robin Williams, paid tribute to the late actor and comedian Wednesday on the seventh anniversary of his death.

On Twitter, Zelda Williams, 32, shared a message of solidarity for other people experiencing loss.

"Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many other have felt the same sting," she wrote. "We're not alone."

Zelda Williams also shared quotes from authors Brian Andreas and Haruki Murakami.

"'I held her close for only a short time, but after she was gone, I'd see her smile on the face of a perfect stranger and I knew she would be there with me all the rest of my days,'" Williams quoted Andreas.

"'Sometimes when I look at you, I feel I'm gazing at a distant star. It's dazzling, but the light is from tens of thousands of years ago. Maybe the star doesn't even exist any more. Yet sometimes that light seems more real to me than anything,'" she quoted Murakami.

Zak Williams, 38, reflected on William's legacy in his own post on Twitter.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others," he wrote. "I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever."

Williams was parent to Zak Williams with his first wife, Valerie Velardi, and to Zelda Williams and Cody Williams, with his second wife, Marsha Garces. He was married to Susan Schneider at the time of his death.

Williams died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014. Following Williams' death, Schneider said the actor had been unwittingly struggling with Lewy body dementia.

"He wasn't in his right mind," Schneider said on Today in January 2020. "It makes sense why he was experiencing what he was experiencing."

