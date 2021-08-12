Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 9:53 AM

Lisa Rinna defends Erika Jayne: 'I don't think she knew anything'

By
Lisa Rinna showed her support for her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne following allegations against Jayne's estranged husband, Tom Girardi. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lisa Rinna showed her support for her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Erika Jayne following allegations against Jayne's estranged husband, Tom Girardi. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna is staunchly defending her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne.

The 58-year-old television personality showed her support for Jayne, 50, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following allegations Jayne's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, embezzled funds from clients.

Advertisement

When asked what she thinks Jayne knew about Girardi's alleged crimes, Rinna said she believes Jayne knew nothing.

"Okay, listen. I've known Erika a long time. I don't think she knew anything," Rinna said.

"Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn't even know," she added. "I mean, that is how I feel. I'm going to stand by it. If I'm wrong, I'll [expletive] deal with it."

Rinna confirmed she's taking a less aggressive approach to questioning Jayne than she did with her previous co-stars Kim Richards, Yolanda Hadid and Denise Richards.

"I've grown since last year, and I'm not going to behave the same way that did last year with Denise with Erika," Rinna said. "It's different. It's like apples and oranges. We're dealing with a totally different set of circumstances."

Advertisement

"What I do have to say is the audience needs to just wait and let it play out. We're just at the beginning of this," she added.

Rinna also said she can't "carry the show" on her back by being the only one asking questions.

During the WWHL after-show, Rinna denied that Jayne invested in her makeup line.

"She did not invest in my makeup line, let's get that really straight right now. That was a very terrible rumor," Rinna said.

"Erika did not give me a dime," she added. "And by the way, I would never borrow money from a friend."

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November after more than 21 years of marriage. News subsequently broke that Girardi is being accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds.

Read More

'Real Housewives of the North Pole': Peacock adds 6 to cast of holiday movie Dorinda Medley reached out to Tinsley Mortimer after Scott Kluth split Robin Williams' children celebrate his memory on anniversary of death What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Shudder acquires period horror feature 'The Last Thing Mary Saw'
Movies // 5 minutes ago
Shudder acquires period horror feature 'The Last Thing Mary Saw'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Shudder has acquired period horror feature "The Last Thing Mary Saw" from writer and director Edoardo Vitaletti.
'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Burton to reprise Meredith's mom in Season 18
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Burton to reprise Meredith's mom in Season 18
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Kate Burton will return as Ellis Grey, the late mother of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), on the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy."
Robin Williams' children celebrate his memory on anniversary of death
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Robin Williams' children celebrate his memory on anniversary of death
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams and Zak Williams, the daughter and elder son of Robin Williams, paid tribute to the late actor on the seventh anniversary of his death.
Tituss Burgess joins NBC's 'Annie Live!' as Rooster Hannigan
TV // 1 hour ago
Tituss Burgess joins NBC's 'Annie Live!' as Rooster Hannigan
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of NBC's upcoming "Annie Live!" special.
'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser
TV // 2 hours ago
'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky and discusses the affair she is having with former President Bill Clinton in the new teaser trailer for "Impeachment: American Crime Story."
AEW 'Dynamite': Christian Cage earns title match, Chris Jericho survives
TV // 3 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Christian Cage earns title match, Chris Jericho survives
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Christian Cage was granted a title match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho battled Wardlow for the chance to face MJF on AEW "Dynamite."
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Pete Sampras, Yvette Nicole Brown
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Pete Sampras, Yvette Nicole Brown
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tennis star Pete Sampras turns 50 and actor Yvette Nicole Brown turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 12.
Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in 'Respect,' discusses the biopic with costars Audra McDonald, Marc Maron and Marlon Wayans.
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
TV // 21 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Mike Richards will replace the late Alex Trebek as the permanent host of "Jeopardy!," with Mayim Bialik to host new primetime specials and a potential spinoff series.
Stray Kids share 'Noeasy' track list, teaser photos
Music // 20 hours ago
Stray Kids share 'Noeasy' track list, teaser photos
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a tracklist for its album "Noeasy" and new teaser photos featuring Han and Felix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/