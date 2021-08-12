Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Pete Sampras, Yvette Nicole Brown

By
UPI Staff
Pete Sampras hits a shot during an exhibition match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on March 16, 2019. The tennis player turns 50 on August 12. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Pete Sampras hits a shot during an exhibition match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on March 16, 2019. The tennis player turns 50 on August 12. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859

-- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinflas, born Fortino Mario Moreno y Reyes, in 1911

-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925

-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 91)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Author William Goldman in 1931

-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 85)

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 82)

-- Singer/songwriter Mark Knopfler in 1949 (age 72)

-- Author Ann Martin in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 65)

-- Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 58)

-- Tennis star Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 50)

-- Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 28)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

