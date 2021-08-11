Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Viola Davis, Steve Wozniak

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Songwriter Carrie Jacobs Bond in 1862
-- Composer J. Rosamond Johnson in 1873
-- Art collector Joseph Hirshhorn in 1899
-- Singer June Hutton in 1920
-- Author Alex Haley in 1921
-- Actor Arlene Dahl in 1925 (age 96)
-- European socialite Claus von Bulow in 1926
-- Evangelist Jerry Falwell in 1933
-- Columnist Marilyn vos Savant in 1946 (age 75)
-- Pop singer Eric Carmen in 1949 (age 72)
-- Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1950 (age 71)
-- Professional wrestler/actor Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, in 1953 (age 68)
-- British singer/songwriter Joe Jackson in 1954 (age 67)
-- Playwright David Henry Hwang in 1957 (age 64)
-- Political commentator David Brooks in 1961 (age 60)
-- Actor Embeth Davidtz in 1965 (age 56)
-- Actor Viola Davis in 1965 (age 56)
-- TV show host Joe Rogan in 1967 (age 54)
-- Actor Will Friedle in 1976 (age 45)
-- Actor Chris Hemsworth in 1983 (age 38)
-- Political commentator Tomi Lahren in 1992 (age 29)
-- Actor/dancer Alyson Stoner in 1993 (age 28)