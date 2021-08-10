Trending
Aug. 10, 2021 / 10:20 AM

Eliza Dushku gives birth to second child: 'Gratitude & joy!'

By
Eliza Dushku welcomed her second child, son Bodan Bodie, with her husband, Peter Palandjian. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Eliza Dushku welcomed her second child, son Bodan "Bodie," with her husband, Peter Palandjian. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Eliza Dushku is a mom of two.

The 40-year-old actress welcomed her second child, son Bodan "Bodie," with her husband, Peter Palandjian, this week in Boston.

Dushku and Palandjian married in August 2018 and also have a 2-year-old son, Philip, aka Bourne.

Dushku shared news of Bodie's birth Monday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of maternity photos taken by Fadil Berisha and a picture of her baby boy's feet.

"Welcoming our beautiful son, 'Bodan,' this week has been a journey in & of itself," Dushku captioned the post. "Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers."

"Thanks to all out there who support & love us~ Ah, this is where we're supposed to be," she added.

Dushku announced in February that she was expecting her second child with Palandjian.

"Mama x 2.. @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!!" she wrote on Instagram.

In May, Dushku shared how she got her first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

"I decided to get the #vaccines, at 5 & 6 months #pregnant, to protect myself & my belly baby + my toddler Bourne!" she said on Instagram. "All of my doctors, the CDC, WHO, incoming data, + most importantly: my husband & I feel confident this was the best action for our fam. Woot!"

Dushku is known for playing Faith on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel and Echo on Dollhouse. She most recently appeared in the TV movie The Saint.

